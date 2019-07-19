Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Admission to new batch of Malayalam Pallikkoodam to begin

To encourage Malayalam language skills among children, Malayalam Pallikkoodam has started admission to new batch starting on August 17.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan with the participants of a vacation camp organised by Malayalam Pallikoodam last year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To encourage Malayalam language skills among children, Malayalam Pallikkoodam has started admission to new batch starting on August 17. The classes have been divided into Aksharakalari (five to seven years), Bhashakalari (eight to 10), and Sahityakalari (11 to 14).

An extracurricular section called ‘Thattakam’ has been introduced to children aged 10 years and above, from the next batch onwards. Admission to Sahityakalari and Thattakam will be based on an entrance examination. Aksharakalari involves familiarising Malayalam alphabets and its use through folk songs, poems, stories, riddles and proverbs. There are activities outside the class to bring children close to nature.

In Bhashakalari, children will learn basic Malayalam, science, general knowledge, poems and folk songs. In the advanced class, children will learn literature and grammar besides exposing themselves to debates, drama, elocution, interviews, cultural trips. For registration, contact 9495903955.

TAGS
Malayalam Pallikkoodam
