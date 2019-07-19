Certification mandatory for food handlers

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to ensure safe and hygienic food for the residents, the city corporation is pioneering a major initiative - a food handler certification programme. The decision comes in the wake of the recent stale food seizure from across the city.

Under the 'Subhojanam' project, the civic body will provide free training, issue identity cards and deem the food handlers fit to make and serve food. Only certified staff will get to handle food once the training process is completed. The corporation hopes to complete the training process in six months.

“All eateries ranging from thattukadas to five-star hotels will be covered under this programme. So, each employee who comes in contact with food in these eateries must mandatorily undergo corporation's training programme. We are also mulling over the kind of certification to be provided for certified chefs,” said Mayor VK Prasanth.

“After implementation, if any staff without certification is found to be making or serving food, stringent action including the closure of the eatery will be taken,” he said. The module is being readied by the corporation and will comprise training on aspects of hygiene, interpersonal skills and basic Malayalam for interstate labourers. Training will be provided by the corporation health officers and other stakeholders will be roped in, said the Mayor. The programme will be launched in August and is expected to be completed in six months.

"Those handling food must wear the ID cards issued by the corporation after the training. Subsequently, frequent checks will be conducted to ensure that hoteliers are following suit. The training is for existing employees. Also, those who wish to join the hotel industry will have to undertake the training," he said. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has maintained that it is in favour of the training programme.

“Since our primary concern is also at serving quality food, such a training programme is agreeable to us. We had raised a few concerns of ours earlier with respect to the programme. The fact remains that there are several temporary staff employed at hotels. They are hired when there is a staff shortage. So there are apprehensions regarding such temporary workers,” said B Jayadharan Nair, district president and state-level vice-president of KHRA.

Eligibility

There will be a medical checkup before the training process and only those who pass the test can undergo training. The six-hour-long training programme can be completed in three days by the staff at their own convenient time, said a corporation official.