Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Increase in risk allowance for lifeguards

V Sasidharan has been working as a lifeguard for the past 23 years.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The lifeguards at Kovalam beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a continuous struggle for years, lifeguards in the district's beaches have a glimmer of hope. The government has approved their plea to avail a risk allowance of Rs 100 raising their salary from Rs 700 to Rs 800 per day.

"We used to receive a risk allowance earlier, but it was cut three years ago. We risk our lives to save others. But our lives have no security. The recent announcement came as a big relief to us," said Karimkulam Virjin, a lifeguard.

V Sasidharan has been working as a lifeguard for the past 23 years. "The recent announcement has made us happy. But we are awaiting the decision to make our job permanent," he said. Most lifeguards have been in the profession since the age of 24. Therefore, they do not have the qualifications for other jobs.
"I was employed in December 1996. I received Rs 70 per day back then. I took this profession as an opportunity to save lives hoping the government would take measures to make our job permanent. But even after 23 years of service, our jobs have not been made permanent," said Sasidharan.

Lifeguards above the age of 50 are waiting for the government to give packages before they quit this profession. "The government had promised a package of Rs 3-5 lakh which some of us are awaiting," he said.

Currently, 32 lifeguards work at Kovalam beach, 10 at Shanghumukam, 10 at Veli, four at Poovar and 20 at Varkala.

However, the proposal regarding insurance is yet to be processed by the Department of Tourism. "We have collected the details from the lifeguards including their experience and age. We hope to receive the insurance soon," said Chandran, chief coordinator, lifeguard.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism plans to bring an overall welfare proposal for the lifeguards. "Papers regarding gratuity, insurance and hike in salary are underway in the department," said Bala Kiran, director of tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lifeguards
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp