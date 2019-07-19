Increase in risk allowance for lifeguards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a continuous struggle for years, lifeguards in the district's beaches have a glimmer of hope. The government has approved their plea to avail a risk allowance of Rs 100 raising their salary from Rs 700 to Rs 800 per day.

"We used to receive a risk allowance earlier, but it was cut three years ago. We risk our lives to save others. But our lives have no security. The recent announcement came as a big relief to us," said Karimkulam Virjin, a lifeguard.

V Sasidharan has been working as a lifeguard for the past 23 years. "The recent announcement has made us happy. But we are awaiting the decision to make our job permanent," he said. Most lifeguards have been in the profession since the age of 24. Therefore, they do not have the qualifications for other jobs.

"I was employed in December 1996. I received Rs 70 per day back then. I took this profession as an opportunity to save lives hoping the government would take measures to make our job permanent. But even after 23 years of service, our jobs have not been made permanent," said Sasidharan.

Lifeguards above the age of 50 are waiting for the government to give packages before they quit this profession. "The government had promised a package of Rs 3-5 lakh which some of us are awaiting," he said.

Currently, 32 lifeguards work at Kovalam beach, 10 at Shanghumukam, 10 at Veli, four at Poovar and 20 at Varkala.

However, the proposal regarding insurance is yet to be processed by the Department of Tourism. "We have collected the details from the lifeguards including their experience and age. We hope to receive the insurance soon," said Chandran, chief coordinator, lifeguard.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism plans to bring an overall welfare proposal for the lifeguards. "Papers regarding gratuity, insurance and hike in salary are underway in the department," said Bala Kiran, director of tourism.