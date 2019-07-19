Out-thinking monsoon maladies

Deepika Rathod By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monsoon brings us some much-needed respite from the summer heat, but the monsoon can also bring about some health issues. Damp conditions play host to many disease-causing bacteria and germs, giving rise to some serious health issues like dengue, malaria, conjunctivitis, typhoid, viral fever, pneumonia, gastro-intestinal disturbances, diarrhoea and dysentery. If our immune system is compromised, then we are likely to catch these diseases instantly.

Our immunity is at its best when we top our plate up with colourful servings of fruits and vegetables and have copious amounts of water through the day. Try and avoid eating if you are not feeling hungry. That’s a fundamental rule for the monsoons. This can keep you from indigestion problems and illnesses. Here are some few specific guidelines on what to eat and what not to eat during the rains:

Back up your immunity

Curd or yoghurt, especially taken from A2 milk (milk obtained from native Indian breed of cows) contain healthy bacteria that keep your gut and intestinal tract free of disease-causing germs.Whole grain cereals and grains like wheat, jowar, barley and unpolished rice provide your body with important vitamins such as vitamin B6, pantothenic acid and folic acid. These vitamins help support the immune system.

Garlic is a superfood which contains the active ingredient allicin that fights infection and bacteria, preventing a cold and cough.

Antioxidant-rich food like fruits, vegetables and nuts not only add colour to your plate but are also great for boosting the immune system, reducing oxidative stress and are a source of vitamins. They increase the number of white blood cells and provide a cell-coating which acts as a barrier against viruses and germs.

Drink herbal tea that has anti-bacterial properties like chamomile, peppermint, green tea or matcha. This improves your immunity.

We generally tend to not drink enough water much in the cooler season. If one’s water intake goes down, immunity is compromised. So let’s try to drink around three litres of water per day to detoxify the body and keep all functions running smoothly.

Foods to avoid

Skin allergies are most common during the monsoon and those who face these issues must avoid spicy and oily foods as they are heavy on digestion. Avoid eating fried items, fast food, pre-cut fruits and juices from roadside vendors. Stick to quality and hygienic food, to be free from stomach infections. Water-borne diseases are most common during the season. So try and avoid water that is not filtered, purified or boiled. Even after filtration, it is better to drink boiled water as this will kill all germs and bacteria.

Exercise tips

We usually go for walks or to the gym at a particular time. This becomes impossible when it is pouring, but there’s no need to stop exercising. Stick to the same time and try to plan indoor workouts. Try a few simple exercises to do at home like skipping, climbing stairs, jump squats, burpees, lunges, planks, etc.

Always be hygienic during the wet season by cleaning the house regularly, washing hands before and after having a meal and washing your feet properly to avoid infections.

(The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices)