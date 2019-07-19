Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Owners of unauthorised parking lots to pay Rs 10,000 fine

City corporation's bylaw awaits state government's approval

Published: 19th July 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cars parked in front of shops at M G Road Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bylaw empowering the city corporation to penalise people who run unauthorised parking lots in the city awaits approval. If it comes to effect, the corporation can move legally against the offender and can charge them a hefty fine not less than Rs 10,000.

The corporation came up with the bylaw after it was brought to their notice that many shopping centres and institutions in the city have more private parking spaces in addition to the mandated parking spaces. The mandated parking space decided in proportion to the carpet space of the building is necessary to get a permit for any building.

However, some establishments have a larger number of customers. This prompts them to open other parking spaces in nearby plots and some of them go as far as to charge users for parking without providing them any amenities. So far, only 16 such parking spaces in the city are registered with the corporation.

"We had issued an advertisement and conducted inspections through our revenue inspectors. It was after this 16 establishments registered their additional parking lots. Given that they have to pay the fine for the period of time they ran the place without authorisation, most of them hesitate. However, we do take immediate action if it is brought to our attention that customers are being charged in such additional parking lots. By bringing this new bylaw, we are hoping to regularise the charges and give licences to private parking lots," said a corporation official.

According to the proposed bylaw, such private parking spaces will have to follow a lot of regulations including a specific number of staff with ID cards, cabins for the staff, toilets for users in three categories- male, female and gender-neutral, maintain proper vehicle registers and roofs to protect vehicles from the sun and rain. If the parking lots follow all these mandatory steps, they can charge an amount fixed by the corporation here. However, officials are sceptical as not many bylaws have received government approval in the last three-four years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp