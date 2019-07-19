Private guards have no business in regulating traffic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security guards employed by private firms and hotels are manning traffic on nearby roads in the city which often lead to traffic congestion. Despite their service being convenient for customers who frequent these establishments, it poses a hindrance to the smooth flow of traffic during peak hours on stretches such as the Kesavadasapuram-Ulloor road and Kuravankonam Road.

Siva Kumar, traffic police at the Kesavadasapuram junction said: “There is severe traffic block near Paragon Hotel. Vehicles which arrive from Pilla Veedu Nagar opposite the hotel add to the congestion."

As per a security guard at Paragon Hotel, the roadblock is at its peak on Fridays during the prayer time at the Kesavadasapuram Juma Masjid when vehicles are parked on either sides of the road. "We decongest the traffic and assist customers," he said.

The Supreme All Spice building, Kuravankonam Road, is another place where private security guards regulate traffic.

Though they manage to find a solution to customer parking, their service often leads to traffic snarls, said motorists. Hussain A N, the manager of Supreme Bakers and All Spice, said: “If our customers park their vehicles on the opposite side, we persuade them to move the vehicles to the left side of the road adjacent to our building."

However, a senior police officer said that private security guards of various establishments have no right to regulate traffic and it is a law violation.