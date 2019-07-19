The multifaceted

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aswin, a native of Kollam, who loves magic and farming, recently won the ‘Best of India’ award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aswin Paravur, an MEd student of Government College of Teacher Education, Thycaud, holds a post-graduate degree in MSc Physics. Interestingly, the science student is a magician and a farmer too.

Aswin recently bagged the ‘Best of India’ world record award by performing magic along with 268 magicians at Kollam. Not surprisingly, his parents were not encouraging in the beginning. “I asked my parents to send me to learn magic in Class VIII, but they refused. They told me to concentrate on my studies till class X. But later my parents enjoined me to learn mridangam. I was not interested and sneaked out from the mridangam classes to learn magic under Pramod Meenadu sir,” says Aswin.

For his first-ever show, Aswin rode a bike blindfolded in 2010 during the ‘Kollam Fest’ to show support for the Mullaperiyar Dam issue in the state’s battle against Tamil Nadu. “My parents were surprised to see my performance and began to encourage me,” he added. During the same event, he lay over a bed of iron nails for three hours.

Thereafter, Aswin took part in several events throughout India. Some of his items include the electrical torture escape and spike escape. The magician has participated in several awareness shows organised by Kerala Police, Excise department and various clubs. Thus far, he has done over 2,500 performances.  
Aswin performed ‘Thiricharivu’, a magic show organised by Kollam Rotary club against godmen. “I tried to prove the tricks that a godman performs is not because of divine blessings but pure science,” he says. Later, he received a lot of threats.

As for his love for farming, Aswin says that he got inspired by his father. “He was a farmer and he had to give up farming owing to his health issues,” he says. “But I was not ready to give it up. I took it as a profession after his death,” he says.

Now Aswin owns a 9-acre farm where he grows karimeen (pearl spot) and prawns. He has got goats and six cows including the breeds, Vechoor and a Kasargod dwarf in his farm at Paravur. How does he manage his studies, magic and agriculture? He says he wakes up in the early morning, helps his mom to look after the cow and visits the fish farm.

Later, he goes to college at Thycaud from Paravur in Kollam. “I cannot afford to stay near the college as I have to look after the animals and fish,” says Aswin. His future plans involve the same passions. “I will continue to do magic, farming, along with teaching as three of them are equally important to me,” he says.

