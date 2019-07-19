Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Week-long Onam gala from September 10

The Onam week celebrations will be centred at Kanakakunnu. Region-specific celebrations are also being planned.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The devastating floods that hit the state last August had resulted in the cancellation of the Onam Week celebrations. A year after, the state is gearing up to conduct the fest by projecting resurgence of cultural and tourism sectors which left battered in the floods. The celebrations, which will commence on September 10, will culminate with colourful pageantry on September 16.

“The devastating floods caused damage to various sectors. But the cultural and tourism sectors had shown amazing resilience. This will get projected in the week-long celebrations,” said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. He also said that like previous years, foreign tourists will flock to the capital city to witness the celebrations.

To make this year’s fest distinct, the Tourism Department, who are the organisers of the event, is planning to conduct a tourism conclave to project the tourism potential of the state. “Aiming to make people aware of the state’s potential in the tourism sector, the conclave will be conducted along with the week-long fest,” the minister said. For the same, invitations will be sent to Union Tourism Minister and tourism ministers of other states.

The Onam week celebrations will be centred at Kanakakunnu. Region-specific celebrations are also being planned.

An organising committee with the Chief Minister as the chief patron, Tourism Minister as chairman, C Divakaran MLA as working chairman, Tourism Secretary Rani George as chief coordinator and Tourism Director P Balakiran as coordinator has been constituted. Along with this, various sub-committees chaired by MLAs from the district has also been formed.

