A back-breaking ride for Punchakkari commuters

By Gopika I S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The roads leading to the paddy fields of Punchakkari, a much-preferred local tourist and video shooting location, leaves much to be desired. Marred by potholes, they are a danger to the commuters.

Mennilam-Pappanchira Road

The road from Punchakkari to
Karumam

The Mennilam-Pappanchira section of the road, from Thiruvallam to Punchakkari, is a nightmare for commuters. The two-and-a-half-kilometre stretch is full of potholes and resembles a pond during rains. 
"We have been demanding repair works for the past five years. The project was even approved. However, now they cite different reasons for the delay. Around 300 families have to suffer the consequences of the laid-back attitude of the officials. Auto drivers charge double the fare and many refuse to come to this road," said Ajitha, a resident.

Councillor Krishnaveni has similar complaints. She has been knocking on the doors of officials for some time now. 

"Earlier, the road was part of a C78-lakh scheme. Now the PWD officials are saying that the fund has lapsed," she said.

However, the PWD officials have a different explanation. "The road is a LSGD (Local Self-Government Department) road. We had included it in a one-time scheme along with two other roads and the contract was awarded. However, the other two roads were moved from the project. 
Hence, the project got stalled. Now, the MLA has added the project as a priority in his ADF (Area Development Fund) and an estimate is being taken," said a PWD engineer.

Road to Karumam from Punchakkari

The road that connects Punchakkari to Karumam is ridden with potholes and waterlogged. "The road is highly dangerous for two-wheelers, especially when it rains. Even four-wheelers get stuck in the mud," said Saju, an auto driver."We have approved a project for the road construction. Once the rain stops, we will start work. Here, there is no  drainage facility and structurally it is not possible to build one either. So we are resorting to laying bitumen at regular intervals," said Pappanamcode Saji, ward councilor.

