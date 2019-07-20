H1N1 scare: Health Department issues alert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has issued an alert in the wake of H1N1 outbreak in the district. In a statement, the department said that pregnant women, children below the age of two, elderly people and those who are under treatment for diabetes, blood pressure, cancer and kidney, liver and heart-related ailments should be more careful as detection of flu in those patients can worsen their health condition. Hence, they should consult a doctor in the initial stage itself.

The department has also issued advisory to avoid spread of disease. H1N1 symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions. Complications may lead to pneumonia, lung infection and other breathing problems.

Health authorities also said people having these symptoms should seek treatment immediately. The Health Department has issued instructions including covering of nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand washing, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for the affected to contain its spread. High intake of water and protein-rich food can reduce the risk of fever or any other symptoms, the statement said.