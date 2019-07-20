Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

H1N1 scare: Health Department issues alert

 The Health Department has issued an alert in the wake of H1N1 outbreak in the district.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has issued an alert in the wake of H1N1 outbreak in the district. In a statement, the department said that pregnant women, children below the age of two, elderly people and those who are under treatment for diabetes, blood pressure, cancer and kidney, liver and heart-related ailments should be more careful as detection of flu in those patients can worsen their health condition. Hence, they should consult a doctor in the initial stage itself. 

The department has also issued advisory to avoid spread of disease. H1N1 symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions. Complications may lead to pneumonia, lung infection and other breathing problems. 

Health authorities also said people having these symptoms should seek treatment immediately. The Health Department has issued instructions including covering of nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand washing, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for the affected to contain its spread.  High intake of water and protein-rich food can reduce the risk of fever or any other symptoms, the statement said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H1N1 Swine flu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp