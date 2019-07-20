Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In a first, CM Pinarayi Vijayan to go live on Facebook

Coming under attack from various corners, the CPM is all set to reach out to masses.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:15 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming under attack from various corners, the CPM is all set to reach out to masses. It is gearing up for a live online interaction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the public.

Pinarayi, who is also the CPM Politburo member, is slated to interact with people and respond to their queries on the CPM’s Facebook page on July 21 at 7 pm.

During the one-hour interaction, people can raise queries related to various matters on https://m.facebook.com/CPIMKerala “People can raise their queries about the government’s functioning,” said a source.

KWA recommends inspection in 18 sub-regional offices

T’Puram: Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) investigation team, which was part of ‘Operation Purse Strings’ has submitted a report to the state government recommending detailed inspection at 18 sub-divisional offices after finding widespread irregularities.

The major findings are diversion of funds and inaccuracy in marking the expenses and income in cash books. According to KWA managing director, further action would be taken after a detailed inspection is conducted by the authority’s internal audit wing in 18 offices in the coming days. Operation Purse Strings was conducted on Thursday. 

CPM Pinarayi Vijayan facebook
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
