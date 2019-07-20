Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protests also fuel business for vendors

Protest marches are a common occurrence in front of the Secretariat in the capital city.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:07 AM

Sukumaran at the makeshift eatery in front of the Secretariat

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protest marches are a common occurrence in front of the Secretariat in the capital city. While this leads to traffic congestion in and around the Statue Junction causing trouble to commuters, there are a few who eke out a living using the situation.

T Omana, a 72-year-old vendor, sells knick-knacks underneath a tree outside the Secretariat premises even on rainy days. Having started her business in 1983 and witnessed historic protests, Omana, however, has no time to pay attention to these dramatic squabbles. "Sales peak during protests. During monsoon, it is solely the presence of protestors that boost sales," said Omana. She is also thankful to have never been on the wrong end of the protests.                       

A makeshift eatery near the Secretariat entrance close to the YMCA road is always bustling with customers. Sukumaran from Peroorkkada has been working at the eatery for a decade. "Sales increase during protest marches. We start the day at 6.30 am and officials are regular visitors here," he said.
Like Omana and Sukumaran, there are many roadside vendors outside the Secretariat premises selling lotteries to wallets, earning their daily bread.

