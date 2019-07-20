Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Student organisations should create conducive atmosphere for learning’

The goodwill of students and educational institutions is based only on academic excellence,” Jayarajan said. 

Published: 20th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Minister E P Jayarajan presenting a memento to a student for securing A-plus in all subjects at Government Model Boys HSS, Thiruvananthapuram| Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main objective of student organisations should be creating a positive atmosphere for students to excel in their studies, said Industries and Youth Welfare Minister E P Jayarajan here on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating this academic year’s ‘ Merit Day’ organised at Government Model Boys HSS.  “The untoward incidents happened at University College are unfortunate. The student organisations should strive for the welfare of students. The goodwill of students and educational institutions is based only on academic excellence,” Jayarajan said. 

In the wake of University College violence, he urged students and teachers to keep the reputation of institutions, including that of Model School and University College, intact.
“University College and Model School have many notable alumni to its credit. So let us not harm the reputation of these institutions. Only learning will help students have etiquette and enrich them culturally,” Jayarajan said. 

PTA president Raji R Pillai presided over the function. School principal M P Shaji, vice-principal R S Suresh Babu, staff secretary J M Rahim and programme convener D L Jayaraj spoke. The minister also distributed cash awards and memento to the students who secured A-Plus in all subjects in the SSLC and Plus II examinations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp