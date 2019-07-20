‘Student organisations should create conducive atmosphere for learning’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The main objective of student organisations should be creating a positive atmosphere for students to excel in their studies, said Industries and Youth Welfare Minister E P Jayarajan here on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating this academic year’s ‘ Merit Day’ organised at Government Model Boys HSS. “The untoward incidents happened at University College are unfortunate. The student organisations should strive for the welfare of students. The goodwill of students and educational institutions is based only on academic excellence,” Jayarajan said.

In the wake of University College violence, he urged students and teachers to keep the reputation of institutions, including that of Model School and University College, intact.

“University College and Model School have many notable alumni to its credit. So let us not harm the reputation of these institutions. Only learning will help students have etiquette and enrich them culturally,” Jayarajan said.

PTA president Raji R Pillai presided over the function. School principal M P Shaji, vice-principal R S Suresh Babu, staff secretary J M Rahim and programme convener D L Jayaraj spoke. The minister also distributed cash awards and memento to the students who secured A-Plus in all subjects in the SSLC and Plus II examinations.