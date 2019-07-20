Thiruvananthapuram to host four dry waste collection hubs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four segregated dry waste collection hubs will be set up in the city soon. Final works are underway for setting up a hub in Palayam while plans are being made for hubs at Ayurveda College junction, Museum junction and Kazhakoottam. The hub in Palayam, near University College, will function from next week.

Currently, there is only one dry waste collection hub that functions at Sasthamangalam. The corporation had even set up a 'selfie point' there for the public to encourage waste disposal. The hub has received positive response from residents. "While two hubs are sponsored by private parties, the other two are being completed by the corporation. Residents can dispose of dry waste round the clock. Though we have identified areas for these hubs, the precise locations are yet to be decided," said a corporation official.

The hub contains separate slots for disposing glassware, paper, sandals and plastic and will be monitored by staff deputed by the corporation. The corporation also runs 45 material recovery centres and resource recovery centres wherein waste is collected according to the calender set by the corporation.

"We had issued a dry waste collection calender earlier, which was highly successful. With more hubs coming, we hope to bring about a new waste disposal culture among people," said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.