CITU to protest divestment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CITU will hold countrywide protest against the labour policies of the Narendra Modi government.

CITU general secretary Tapan Das told media persons here on Sunday that the organisation will hold national-level agitations against the privatisation of PSUs.

Tapan Das urged the people to lend support to the agitations being held by the employees of various PSUs against disinvestment.

“If a PSU is running successfully, it will benefit the employees there and also the public. If these units are sold to corporates the public will be losers,” he said.