Effective deep-sea rescue mechanism need of the hour 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The incident in which four fishermen went missing from Vizhinjam and their subsequent return has posed more questions than answers for the Fisheries Department.

While it highlights the need for ensuring an effective mechanism for search and rescue operations, it also brings forth the need for sensitising fisherfolk about the perils of venturing into sea during adverse weather conditions.

It was on Thursday that fishermen belonging to Puthiyathura and Pulluvila, ventured into sea in a small, outboard engine-rigged boat. They were stranded in deep sea after the craft developed engine failure.

“The facilities available with the Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for search and rescue operations are grossly inadequate,” said an officer of the Fisheries Department.

The officer further said, “While the Coastal Police has only a small patrol boat, the Marine Enforcement uses trawlers on lease. In the case of ICG, they also have two boats. But these vessels are incapable to carry out rescue operations during adverse conditions.”

It is said that upon receiving information that the fishermen were stranded 27 nautical miles away from the coast, the Fisheries Department and Marine Enforcement turned to ICG for help as the vessels available with them could only travel up to eight nautical miles.

But ICG vessels also had to abort the search operation midway due to adverse weather conditions.

There are demands from various quarters that ICG should induct a vessel that can withstand adverse weather conditions and it has to be stationed at the western part of Vizhinjam.

The vessel thus inducted should be optimised for long periods.

Fisheries deputy director P Beenasukumar said it was due to rough sea that the search and rescue operations couldn’t be carried out effectively. She said fishermen were reluctant to wear life jackets though they were made available.

“We requested ICG to bring a big vessel from Muttom in Kanyakumari. Though they brought the vessel it couldn’t venture far due to the choppy sea. The Dornier aircraft also couldn’t spot them,” said Beenasukumar.

She also said that more than 6,000 life jackets were distributed so far to fisherfolk in the district and another 12,500 jackets are to be distributed soon.