Museum premises an eyesore

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road leading to the Napier Museum is lined with garbage and human waste, becoming an eyesore. During the rains, the situation worsens with foul smell emanating from the waste.

"People openly defecate in the parking lot. When it rains, the waste water flows onto the premises outside the museum main gate," said Akash Krishnan, a watch seller. According to a security guard at the museum, the polluted water often flows to the compound. Prashanth Kumar, a visitor, said: “60 per cent of people who visit the museum dump their waste within the museum compound. RKV Nagar, near the museum police station, has become a garbage dumping ground."

Visitors also dispose of plastic bottles and food waste on the Museum premises.

Madhu P, a food stall owner near the museum, said: “Corporation staff do not collect the garbage dumped at RKV Nagar. It has been lying there for the past year. The place is infested with rats." Lack of sufficient toilets are identified as the primary reason for open defecation.

Sharath S A, a visitor, said: “Out of the four toilets inside the museum, only two are functional. The others are being rebuilt."While there are She toilets outside the museum, installing a gents or a gender-neutral toilet could be the solution.