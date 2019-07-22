Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Safety goes for a toss

Published: 22nd July 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the second phase of road widening of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch starting from Pravachambalam to Kodinada near Balaramapuram is progressing at a fast pace, the unscientific widening work at Pallichal poses a threat to motorists and pedestrians at night. 

At Pallichal junction, the stretch marked for widening has been dug up to eight metres below road level. According to the contractor, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd, (ULCC), the road was dug up for laying pipelines and cables. However, the work has not taken place. The delay by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and BSNL in floating the tender to lay pipes and cables has put the life of motorists at stake. Heavy rains have worsened the situation.

"The road is unscientifically constructed. Karamana-Kaliyikkavila NH is a busy stretch. Interstate vehicles are a regular sight. The absence of streetlights and signboards can create accidents. Last month, a tourist bus collided with a car at Vedivachankovil. The bus swerved to a section of the road which wasn't dug up. However, had the accident taken place on the road which was dug up, it could have been fatal," said Shelly Raveendran, co-founder, Thiruvananthapuram Development Front. 

Funds for utility shifting must be paid through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board by Kerala Road Fund Board. Sources said since the funds have not been paid, the initial process of fund distribution and floating a tender for removing/laying utility lines will take a few months. 

Meanwhile, Sajeev S, Superintending engineer, Public Works Department (NH Wing), South Circle, said he would instruct the contractor to take sufficient safety precautions including installation of a strong barricade along the roadsides. "Safety of motorists and pedestrians is our priority. We will direct ULCC to replace cylindrical boxes and plastic lining with barricades and signboards", he said. 
The much-delayed second phase of the 5.6-km stretch got a lease of life only five months ago with the government approving the tender price of the selected contractor. The cost for the second phase is estimated at Rs 111.5 crore.

Earlier, a sum of Rs 266.67 crore was handed over to the Revenue Department for land acquisition on the stretch.

Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch
