Soon, a comprehensive stroke centre at Government Medical College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is set to take a big leap in stroke treatment as the state government has given a nod for setting up a Comprehensive Stroke Centre at the Government Medical College (GMC), at Thiruvananthapuram. The one-stop centre for testing and treating stroke will comprise a medical team and facilities including CT scan, medical neurology, neurosurgery and neurological intensive care units (ICU) that will operate round the clock. An amount of Rs 4.96 crore has been sanctioned for the same.

"A centre of this kind is the need of the hour. As stroke is a medical emergency, prompt treatment is crucial," said an officer with the Health Department. The officer further said: "Early intervention can minimise brain damage and potential complications. Thus, a comprehensive stroke centre will help reduce stroke-related morbidity and mortality rate."

The comprehensive stroke centre will be set up at the GMC by expanding the existing stroke unit. The centre will be adjacent to the new ICU.

When does a strokeoccur?

According to WHO, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, depriving the brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. Cerebrovascular accidents (stroke) are the second-leading causes of death and the third-leading cause of disability.

The most common symptom of a stroke is sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg, most often on one side of the body. Other symptoms include confusion, difficulty in speaking or understanding speech, difficulty seeing with one or both eyes, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, severe headache with no known cause, fainting or unconsciousness. Effects of a stroke depend on the part of the brain that is injured and its severity. However, an extremely severe stroke can result in sudden death.