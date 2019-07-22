Traffic restrictions in the city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic will be regulated in the city on Monday in the wake of the Youth Congress secretariat march.

From 10 am till the march ends, traffic would be regulated and parking restricted along RR Lamp- Public Library-Martyrs Column- VJT-Spencer Junction-Statue-Ayurveda College road. Vehicle parking along MG Road is banned for the day.

Once the protest march starts, vehicles moving towards East Fort and Thampanoor side should turn near Public Library and move along Nandavanam-Bakery Junction-Panavila road. Vehicles moving from Pettah towards East Fort and Thampanoor side should deviate from General Hospital Junction and proceed along Vanchiyoor-Kaithamukku-Chettinkulangara-Overbridge stretch.

Vehicles from East FortThampanoor towards National Highway, MC Road and Nedumangad should deviate from Over Bridge and proceed along Thycadu- Mettukkada-Vazhuthacaud-Vellayambalam stretch.