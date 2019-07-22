Water cannons: How pure and safe is it?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dispersing protesters trying to barge into premises of government offices using water cannons is a common practice and is considered to be one of the least destructive methods. Being the seat of power, the capital city witnesses this more often. However, the source of the water used has become a point of interest now.

Earlier, water from Kerala Water Authority was being used. “The issue was raised in the assembly a couple of years back. After that, using water from KWA has stopped. Now the water used is from a water body inside the Armed Reserve (AR) camp in Nandavanam. However, it does not undergo any purification process,” said a police officer. Even as sources inside the AR camp confirm this, higher officials maintain that the water used is from a KWA pipe inside the AR camp.

Regulations regarding water cannons are clear and insist on the use of pure water.

Last week alone, the water cannons were used close to five times. “The tanker has a capacity of 12,000 litres and is refilled everyday. If we use it continuously for five minutes, the tank will be empty. Then the Fire Force brings in water and fills the tank if we are in the midst of a mob,” said the officer.

As it is, the use of water cannons has dubious justifications. Even if it is indeed pure water being used when water scarcity remains a major issue throughout the year, the use of this much water when environment awareness is being preached seems hypocritical. If it is polluted water, it infringes on human rights and raises questions regarding the long-time health consequences.

Consequences

Apart from health issues caused by impure water, the force of the water can result in injuries to a person. It makes one fall down and could even affect specific organs of the body.

The use of water cannon has resulted in death and serious injuries many times because of various reasons.

People have died in Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Turkey, Ukraine and the latest being in South Korea where a farmer died a year later from the injuries sustained from water cannon use in 2016.

Coloured water

Earlier, coloured water was used in the cannons to identify the people who took part in the protests.

The colour would stick and no matter where they run to, the protesters could be identified. This practice stopped after protest arose regarding the use of chemicals in the water.

