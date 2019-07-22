With new principal at helm, University College to reopens with tight security

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the furore over the incidents in University College that ensued the stabbing of a third-year BA student, the campus will reopen on Monday with tight police security. Expectations are riding high on teachers and students who will return to the college which had been closed for 10 days following the turbulent atmosphere. They believe that discipline and peaceful learning atmosphere will be restored on the campus which will also see a new principal, C C Babu, who has been transferred from Thrissur Government College.

The ugly turn of events has also led to a virtual cleansing of the University College with authorities removing party flags, banners and posters on the premises. The notorious ‘idimuri’ (assault room) has also been converted into a classroom. A full battalion of police will be deployed around the college to prevent untoward incidents. The ID cards of students and teachers will be checked. No student outfit is permitted to erect flagpoles and posters without getting the consent of the principal. Police security will be in place only for a few days.

According to a senior officer of the Department of Collegiate Education, the government will ensure smooth conduct of academic activities in the college and the students will get enough freedom to move about on the campus.

Earlier, preliminary investigation by the deputy director of college education had found lapses by teachers in connection with the stabbing incident and seizure of Kerala University answer sheets from the college union office and the house of the main accused, Sivarenjith.

Hunger strike enters 8th day

Meanwhile, KSU’s hunger strike demanding a CBI inquiry into the stabbing incident and the seizure of answer sheets issue entered its eighth day. The KSU is also planning to open a unit on the campus to ensure democracy in student politics.

The AISF claimed that it has already started a unit and will bring Kanhaiya Kumar to the campus as part of promoting democratic politics in the college, that is regarded as an SFI fortress.

Pinarayi mocks KSU agitation

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mocked the ongoing agitation of KSU saying he was unaware of the reason behind the opposition students’ union doing so. Going live on his official Facebook page, Pinarayi said attempts to close down University College would not succeed. “There is no compromise towards wrongdoings. But some suggested the college be relocated or converted into a museum. These are not the opinion of the government. University College will remain there and efforts will be made to enhance its reputation further,” Pinarayi said. The CM said the government led by the political leaders of the KSU had taken steps against University College but could not complete it.

DYFI irked over Oppn targeting PSC

T’Puram: THE DYFI state leadership has taken exception to the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s statements against Public Service Commission regarding the controversy over a stab accused topping the rank list in the police constable examination. DYFI state secretary A A Raheem said a constitutional body such as PSC should not be put under a cloud for narrow political gains. “The Opposition Leader continues to undermine the PSC without any basis. He is forgetting the fact he was holding a responsible position,” Raheem told reporters on Sunday. According to him, the PSC chairman himself had announced an internal probe and replied to some of the criticisms before media. He alleged Congress was planning riots in the capital using criminal gangs on Monday, in the guise of protest against University College incident.