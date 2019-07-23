Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attakulangara school makeover hits a wall

Government Central High School at Attakulangara, one of the oldest school in the capital city, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Renovation work at Governmnet Central High School, Attakulangara, has been stalled as the contractor is yet to get the payment from the government | b p deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Central High School at Attakulangara, one of the oldest school in the capital city, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. At a time when the General Education Department is on a spree to convert government schools into hi-tech institutions, the 130-year-old school cuts a sorry figure. Even as the government promised to renovate it by protecting the heritage value of the institution, the work has stopped midway.

No wonder the school, which offers education from Class V to Class X in both Malayalam and Tamil mediums, has only around 100 students. Interestingly, the school is among the select institutions included in the Save General Education campaign of the state government.

Sources said the renovation work was stalled a week ago owing to the lack of fund which had to be released from the finance department. A total of Rs 1.67 crore was sanctioned for the renovation. However, the contractor, Habitat Technology Group, says it has only received instalments of `24 lakh and `31 lakh so far and it could not proceed further due to lack of fund.  

The renovation also included the beautification of the school with a garden, an open-air auditorium and heritage buildings.The government decided to use tiled rood, but school Headmaster Jain Raj said the tiles broke after tree branches felling on them causing a major safety issue for students.

“We support the heritage structure. But tiled rood is not advisable as it will be broken in strong winds and rain. It is a matter of serious concern in terms of safety for students. Similarly, many more works need to be completed as per the project design,” he said.

He said he had submitted a report to the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) updating it about the renovation work. Two buildings, on the left and right sides of the school entrance, are nearing completion, but the sudden stoppage of work means it is going to be further delayed.  Two years ago, Education Minister C Raveendranath had promised that the school renovation would be completed before the beginning of the 2017-2018 academic year. Three buildings were planned to be renovated, of which two are nearing completion.

The remaining work had to be stopped last year following a complaint that the architect had not bothered about the heritage value of the buildings. Eventually, it kicked up a controversy. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) also prepared a report citing that the renovation was not being carried out as per the conservation norms. Later, the government extended the time for completion in December 2018. But that promise too went in vain.

Meanwhile, A Shajahan, General Education Secretary, told Express that initial hurdles, including INTACH’s opposition and the delay in payment release, stalled the project for a while.“Apart from this, it is quite a challenge to protect the heritage aspect in all buildings. However, efforts are on to release the fund and restart renovation work as soon as possible,” Shahjahan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp