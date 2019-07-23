CM to inaugurate golden jubilee fete of bank nationalisation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of bank nationalisation organised by the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) at the Bank Employees Hall on July 23. A seminar will be held as part of the state-level inauguration of the programme. In the seminar, senior Congress leader M M Hassan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon and AIBEA joint secretary K S Krishnan will speak. AKBEF president Anian Mathew will preside. General secretary C D Joson will welcome the gathering while deputy general secretary Mathew George P will deliver the vote of thanks.The Chief Minister will release a book published by AIBEA - Banking-Yesterday, today and tomorrow- on the occasion.