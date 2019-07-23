Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Monsoon fury keeps Shanghumugham beach off-limits for visitors

According to lifeguard Selvaraj, the place has become unsafe for tourists, shopkeepers, fishermen and even for lifeguards.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:35 AM

Lifeguards on duty stop tourists who enter the beach premises at Shanghumugham beach B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Shanghumugham beach has always been a magnet for visitors. But now the beach remains deserted because of the district administration's order banning visitors due to rough seas. The partially-damaged stone blocks near the beach are on the verge of collapse.

The tourists are dejected. "We travelled a long distance to get here. We had heard of the beauty of Shanghumugham beach and so when we finally got the chance to visit, we saw how bad the conditions are. It's very disappointing, but we can't help it. We'll be back when everything returns to normal," said Husni Mubarak, a Class XII student from Malappuram.

Krishnan, a local resident who visits the beach often, said: "It's saddening to see that the sand is no longer there. But it still looks beautiful with enormous waves lashing the shore. It's a place I used to visit a couple of times every month, so it's sad to see the current condition."

The lifeguards and police officers are struggling to make the visitors understand the gravity of the situation. Most of the locals do not listen to the instructions given by the police. Clastin A, home guard officer, Valiyathura, said: "Long-distance travellers complain about the situation. But there's nothing we can do about it. We tell them to see from afar. We don't allow people on the beach under any circumstances considering how serious the situation is. Our officers are constantly patrolling these areas."

According to lifeguard Selvaraj, the place has become unsafe for tourists, shopkeepers, fishermen and even for lifeguards. "Everything from the footpath to the roads is destroyed. We are terrified of sitting near the sea, not knowing when the wall will collapse. If all these tourists start charging in, it will definitely collapse. Despite knowing that, people still try to force their way in, just to get a closer look," he said.
Meanwhile, the livelihood of the street vendors has been badly affected. "This business is our life. It's with this ice cream cart that I buy medicines and send my kids to school. There are days when we don't get a single customer. We sit here despite the heavyrain, heat or wind just to earn enough," said Shalini, an ice-cream vendor.Another ice-cream vendor, Soloman, said: "I would say 70 per cent of our sales are gone. But it's become a routine to come to the beach with the ice cream cart early in the morning and leave in the evening. I manage to earn a little everyday. This is not the first monsoon we've faced, but it's one of the worst."The prohibition is expected to continue until July 27.

