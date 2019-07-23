No place for vavu bali in Thiruvanthapuram's Shanghumugam beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vavu bali is around the corner. However, weather has played truant and the bali ghat in Shanghumugam has almost disappeared due to sea erosion. The Shanghumugham beach is also placed under curfew for the next seven days. With this, the only option before city dwellers is the Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama Temple. However the temple lacks the capacity to handle an enormous crowd.

Officials are hopeful that the weather will become calmer in the coming days. "We are also looking at the possibility of a restricted entry for offering bali. This was done last year when the sea was stormy and the crowd was successfully managed," said an official with the district administration.

"There are other smaller spots near the sea where people offer bali. Nevertheless, people must not forget that sea erosion can wash away shores. Our aim is to help people follow their belief and offer bali without hindrance," said the official. Liscensing food stalls, setting up of control rooms of various forces including the police and fire force, are under way.

"The corporation will ensure a safe bali offering. We have already held a few meetings with the respective organising committees to discuss the necessary steps to be taken," said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has already issued instructions to avail the service of divers and lifeguards for the bali tharpanam.