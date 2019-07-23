Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SAT Hospital to launch multimedia awareness programme

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:36 AM

The multimedia studio at the SAT Hospital Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Awareness is the key to healthy living. The SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will soon launch a multimedia awareness programme covering various health issues for patients and bystanders. Nearly 5,000 people visit the hospital everyday, according to the hospital authorities.

The SAT Hospital is the Maternity and Child Health wing of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. The multimedia awareness programme is the latest initiative of the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital Health Education Society (SATHHES) which functions as a revenue earner for the hospital.   

"The project aims to focus on the different assistance programmes of the government, precautions to be taken against the spread of contagious diseases and information on general health and hygiene," said Dr S Santhosh, SAT superintendent.

"Many people are ignorant about the government's free treatment schemes for children suffering from serious ailments," he said.

There will also be programmes highlighting the importance of breastfeeding and nutrition.The hospital has set up an in-house studio to produce programmes. The total cost of the project is Rs 19 lakh.

Health-related advertisements will be telecast through the network to fund the project's maintenance cost.

