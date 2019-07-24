Corporation goes soft on leaseholders

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After reports of levying extra charges from people conducting marriage functions in corporation-owned auditoriums, the city corporation has asked leaseholders to return the amount to victims. However, the lack of serious action on the corporation's behalf, including cancelling the lease, has raised eyebrows and led to protests.

The issue was also raised in a recent council meeting. One of the reported incidents took place in the corporation hall in Nemom. Gloria, a shop keeper in Old Karakkamandapam, had managed to collect money for her daughter's marriage from various sources. She booked the corporation hall for the function. The amount for conducting a marriage function in the hall is Rs 9,000 and the evening party costs Rs 5,000. However, when she reached the hall, the leaseholder told her that they charged nothing less than Rs 35,000.

"I was shocked. I did not have that kind of money. A few local leaders got involved and the amount was reduced to Rs 27,000. I was asked to pay the amount in two instalments with the last instalment paid before my daughter leaves the hall. The leaseholder refused to hand over the key to the hall a day before the wedding, before getting the first instalment," said Gloria.

Responding to Gloria'a plight, Mayor V K Prasanth said: "I had called a hearing. The leaseholder denied all the accusations and stood by his stand that the amount was demanded as additional charge for facilities he provided. I have asked the revenue officers to submit reports. Once submitted, we will proceed."

Councillor M R Gopan said this wasn't an isolated incident. "A similar incident had happened in my ward. They had filed a complaint with the Mayor. After calling a hearing, the Mayor understood that a blatant violation of the lease terms had happened and asked leaseholders to return the amount. However, stricter actions need to be taken. People who depend on these halls come from poor backgrounds.

The corporation has fixed an amount to be collected. The people who do not follow it should not hold the lease." he said. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said: "We have nine such community halls. Leaseholders are given specific instructions regarding the amount charged. They are also asked to display the amount in bold in front of the auditorium. They are bound by contract to solely collect the amount we mandate. Required action will be taken against violators."