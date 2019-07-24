Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation goes soft on leaseholders

Persons who lease corporation halls continue to demand more money than the amount fixed

Published: 24th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The corporation hall in Nemom

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After reports of levying extra charges from people conducting marriage functions in corporation-owned auditoriums, the city corporation has asked leaseholders to return the amount to victims. However, the lack of serious action on the corporation's behalf, including cancelling the lease, has raised eyebrows and led to protests.

The issue was also raised in a recent council meeting. One of the reported incidents took place in the corporation hall in Nemom. Gloria, a shop keeper in Old Karakkamandapam, had managed to collect money for her daughter's marriage from various sources. She booked the corporation hall for the function. The amount for conducting a marriage function in the hall is Rs 9,000 and the evening party costs Rs 5,000. However, when she reached the hall, the leaseholder told her that they charged nothing less than Rs 35,000.

"I was shocked. I did not have that kind of money. A few local leaders got involved and the amount was reduced to Rs 27,000. I was asked to pay the amount in two instalments with the last instalment paid before my daughter leaves the hall. The leaseholder refused to hand over the key to the hall a  day before the wedding, before getting the first instalment," said Gloria. 

Responding to Gloria'a plight, Mayor V K Prasanth said: "I had called a hearing. The leaseholder denied all the accusations and stood by his stand that the amount was demanded as additional charge for facilities he provided. I have asked the revenue officers to submit reports. Once submitted, we will proceed."
Councillor M R Gopan said this wasn't an isolated incident. "A similar incident had happened in my ward. They had filed a complaint with the Mayor. After calling a hearing, the Mayor understood that a blatant violation of the lease terms had happened and asked leaseholders to return the amount. However, stricter actions need to be taken. People who depend on these halls come from poor backgrounds.

The corporation has fixed an amount to be collected. The people who do not follow it should not hold the lease." he said. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said: "We have nine such community halls. Leaseholders are given specific instructions regarding the amount charged. They are also asked to display the amount in bold in front of the auditorium. They are bound by contract to solely collect the amount we mandate. Required action will be taken against violators."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp