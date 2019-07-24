Levy becomes a matter of faith for fisher

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the Orthodox-Jacobite church feud is creating headlines, the state capital is witnessing a tussle between those in the Pentecost and Catholic communities. A fisherman belonging to a Pentecost church has been waging a lone battle against a Catholic church.



Moses Robert from Mariyanadu, a small fishing harbour in Kadinamkulam, is being ostracised by a section of people after he refused to pay levy to Our Lady of Assumption church, Mariyanadu. The dispute is part of an ongoing tussle between those of Pentecostal and Catholic churches in the region.



In 2001, the Human Rights Commission, had intervened in the long-standing dispute and brought an agreement which stated that no money should be levied from the Pentecostal community for fishing or selling fish. The agreement was made under the aegis of both churches and local governing body members.

However, the tussle between the two denominations has surfaced once again. The number of boats owned by members of the Pentecostal community is less than 30 while those owned by Catholics number over 300.

According to the age-old custom, fishermen are supposed to pay at least two per cent of their income from a day's catch to the Catholic church. While Catholics must pay two per cent, fishermen from other communities are supposed to pay one per cent. The issue began when Moses refused to pay the one per cent to the Catholic church.

"Since I'm unwilling to pay money, which is between Rs 4,000-5,000 per month, I have been isolated. They have asked the Catholics working in my boat, not to work with me anymore," said Moses. On Tuesday, along with the representatives of the Pentecost church, Bethesda Assemblies of God, he submitted a letter to the Catholic church regarding the issue.

However, Catholics point out that rest of the Pentecost fishermen follow the custom while only Moses is reluctant. "The money collected is being utilised for the maintenance of fish landings. Funds are required to pay the cleaners of two fish landings, which are run by the panchayat and Fisheries Department. It amounts to Rs 20,000 per month," said a source with the Catholic church. According to them, the decision was taken by the entire community. "Moses has not paid the levy for the past 15 years. The money levied is also used for charitable activities," a source said.

"According to the agreement that was signed in 2001, the Catholic church is supposed to inform us about the decisions taken against a member of the Pentecostal church. But they didn't. So we have given a letter to the Catholic church asking the reasons for isolating Moses at the fish landing," said a representative with the Pentecost alchurch.

"Our church has been following traditions for years. Thus, we cannot exclude anyone from the tradition. The money collected is not used for unaccounted purposes. More than a decision taken by the church, it is a decision by peoples' collective," said a representative with the Catholic church.

However, the Latin Catholic Archbishop's Bishop's House said collection of the levy has been abolished by the church authorities long back. "We consider this as a local issue between a few people and do not want to interfere," said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Moses has approached the Kadinamkulam Police, "The issue is linked to religious customs. Therefore, we cannot interfere in it without properly studying the matter. We will look into the issue after checking the history," said Kadinamkulam Circle Inspector, Vinod Kumar T B.