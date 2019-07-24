Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Levy becomes a matter of faith for fisher

At a time when the Orthodox-Jacobite church feud is creating headlines, the state capital is witnessing a tussle between those in the Pentecost and Catholic communities.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Boats in a fishing harbour at Mariyanadu  B P Deepu

By Steena Das 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the Orthodox-Jacobite church feud is creating headlines, the state capital is witnessing a tussle between those in the Pentecost and Catholic communities. A fisherman belonging to a Pentecost church has been waging a lone battle against a Catholic church.

Moses Robert from Mariyanadu, a small fishing harbour in Kadinamkulam, is being ostracised by a section of people after he refused to pay levy to Our Lady of Assumption church, Mariyanadu. The dispute is part of an ongoing tussle between those of Pentecostal and Catholic churches in the region. 

In 2001, the Human Rights Commission, had intervened in the long-standing dispute and brought an agreement which stated that no money should be levied from the Pentecostal community for fishing or selling fish. The agreement was made under the aegis of both churches and local governing body members.

However, the tussle between the two denominations has surfaced once again. The number of boats owned by members of the Pentecostal community is less than 30 while those owned by Catholics number over 300. 

According to the age-old custom, fishermen are supposed to pay at least two per cent of their income from a day's catch to the Catholic church. While Catholics must pay two per cent, fishermen from other communities are supposed to pay one per cent. The issue began when Moses refused to pay the one per cent to the Catholic church. 

"Since I'm unwilling to pay money, which is between Rs 4,000-5,000 per month, I have been isolated. They have asked the Catholics working in my boat, not to work with me anymore," said Moses. On Tuesday, along with the representatives of the Pentecost church, Bethesda Assemblies of God, he submitted a letter to the Catholic church regarding the issue. 

However, Catholics point out that rest of the Pentecost fishermen follow the custom while only Moses is reluctant. "The money collected is being utilised for the maintenance of fish landings. Funds are required to pay the cleaners of two fish landings, which are run by the panchayat and Fisheries Department. It amounts to Rs 20,000 per month," said a source with the Catholic church. According to them, the decision was taken by the entire community. "Moses has not paid the levy for the past 15 years. The money levied is also used for charitable activities," a source said. 

"According to the agreement that was signed in 2001, the Catholic church is supposed to inform us about the decisions taken against a member of the Pentecostal church. But they didn't. So we have given a letter to the Catholic church asking the reasons for isolating Moses at the fish landing," said a representative with the Pentecost alchurch. 

"Our church has been following traditions for years. Thus, we cannot exclude anyone from the tradition. The money collected is not used for unaccounted purposes. More than a decision taken by the church, it is a decision by peoples' collective," said a representative with the Catholic church.
However, the Latin Catholic Archbishop's Bishop's House said collection of the levy has been abolished by the church authorities long back. "We consider this as a local issue between a few people and do not want to interfere," said a spokesperson. 

Meanwhile, Moses has approached the Kadinamkulam Police, "The issue is linked to religious customs. Therefore, we cannot interfere in it without properly studying the matter. We will look into the issue after checking the history," said Kadinamkulam Circle Inspector, Vinod Kumar T B.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp