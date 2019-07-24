Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oolampara Park awaits redemption

Renovation works at the Oolampara Park continue to be delayed. Earlier, a tender worth Rs 2 lakh was awarded for renovation.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renovation works at the Oolampara Park continue to be delayed. Earlier, a tender worth Rs 2 lakh was awarded for renovation. However, the project was shelved after the amount was objected. 

The park, a triangle-shaped fenced area, is in shambles. It comprises a building which is currently used by loading workers. Benches are damaged and there is no appropriate place for visitors to relax. 
"The park needs a makeover. It was envisioned as a place for families to relax in the evenings," said a resident.

"The location itself posed a few issues for us. It is situated in the Peroorkkada- Sasthamangalam road which is owned by the Public Works Department (PWD). While there are no road-widening works or marked land as per PWD records, the details with the Corporation show otherwise. Therefore, renovation works on this road are affected," said Councillor P S Anil Kumar.

"The project will be re- tendered. We expect an amount close to Rs six lakh. We want to change the landscape and place new benches. For this, we need more fund and the amount previously suggested was not enough," said the councillor. 

The park  will be added under the separate park renovation projects  of the corporation. 

