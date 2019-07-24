Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sabarimala row created misunderstanding: CPM

Speaking to reporters during the house visit, Kodiyeri said the Left front was not against the people or their beliefs. Immediately after the SC verdict, all political parties welcomed it.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:34 AM

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala issue - where the government implemented the apex Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine - created some misunderstanding against the Left front among the voters, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said. 

The CPM state chief, who’s on a series of house visits to explain the party’s stance in the wake of the Left front’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, said he realised about such a misunderstanding among the people during the house visits. Kodiyeri said that the party would take necessary steps to correct the same. 

Speaking to reporters during the house visit, Kodiyeri said the Left front was not against the people or their beliefs. Immediately after the SC verdict, all political parties welcomed it. However, later some of them took a different stance, which created a general change in the atmosphere. It has been pointed out that the government was not able to revise its stance according to these changes. 

In the wake of the front’s defeat in the LS polls, the CPM decided to reach out to the people. As part of this, senior leaders of the party are on a series of house visits. , where they will explain the party’s stance and listen to people’s issues. The initiative kick-started with CPM state secretary. 

TAGS
Sabarimala CPM
