Saseendranath appointed KVASU Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor and Chancellor of universities in the state P Sathasivam appointed M R Saseendranath as the new Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) on Tuesday.

Saseendranath, who hails from Thrissur, has been appointed for a five-year tenure. He earlier served as Director (Academics and Research) of KVASU and national consultant, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, Central Emergency Response Fund project.

Saseendranath received his PhD from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in 1994. He has over 35 years of professional experience, which includes over 20 years of teaching and 11 years of administrative experience.

A Fellow of National Academy of Veterinary Science and the Indian Society for Veterinary Medicine, Saseendranath is a recipient of Bharat Ratna Dr C Subramaniam Award of ICAR for outstanding teaching during 2004-05.