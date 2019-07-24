Students benefit from Naya Savera scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NAYA Savera, a free coaching and allied scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, has helped many students from the minority community excel in competitive exams and gain entry to professional colleges.

The scheme, launched in the state last financial year, was implemented through Keltron’s knowledge centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Students, especially girls, have excelled in NEET and engineering entrance exams after attending the course conducted under Naya Savera. “I am from an economically backward family and could not attend the entrance coaching programmes run by private institutes.

The course conducted by Keltron was a boon for me,” said Fathima M from Areecode in Malappuram. Students from families with annual income of less than `6 lakh, and under notified minority status, are eligible, and 30% of the candidates must be girls. Data suggests that the project has immensely benefited girls from Muslim communities of Malabar.

“The ministry has entrusted Keltron to conduct the entrance course realising our strength in equipping youths with essential skills,” said Balakumaran B, chief general manager of Keltron.