Students open up on ‘reign of terror’ before inquiry commission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘people’s independent judicial inquiry commission’, led by Justice (retd) PK Shamsudeen conducted its second sitting in the capital on Tuesday as part of its probe into unlawful activities on college campuses across the state. The commission also visited the University College following the recent violent incidents on the campus.

The commission was constituted by social and educational activists following the suicide attempt of a girl student at University college in May. It was tasked with conducting a free and fair probe into campus violence and to chalk out remedial measures to restore peace in higher educational institutions.



After the hearing, Justice (Retd) Shamsudeen told reporters that more students have come out against the ‘reign of terror’ unleashed by the SFI on the campus during the commission’s second sitting. The unrest at University College following the murder attempt by SFI leaders may have prompted more students to speak out, he said.

“The students narrated how the SFI activists physically assaulted and verbally abused them for not being a part of the outfit’s activities. They also complained about exam irregularities by SFI workers with the tacit support of college authorities,” Shamsudeen said.

Complaints also emerged against Left-affiliated teachers who turn a blind eye to the illegal activities of SFI leaders. Unlawful practices such as attendance waiver for SFI leaders and facilitating their re-admission were also raised during the hearing by students, teachers, rights activists and other stakeholders.

“The Commission is not against campus politics. However, all outfits should be allowed the space to function on campuses. The illegal activities reported from various colleges and measures to end them will be collated in the form of a report and will be submitted to the High Court, the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, Leader of the Opposition and the Vice-Chancellors,” Shamsudeen said. The report is expected to be compiled by next month.

The Commission had held its first sitting in the capital in June. Two sittings were also held in Ernakulam. The members of the Commission are Prof S Varghese, former member of Human Rights Commission, Advocate J Sandhya, former member of Child Rights Commission; V Thankamani, former Syndicate member of University of Kerala, and Prof A G George, former faculty member of University College.