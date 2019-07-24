Villagers move HC for fair compensation

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty-one residents of Vizhinjam and Venganoor villages approached the High Court against the compensation proposed for the property over which the proposed 220 KV transmission line for Vizhinjam International Sea Port project passes.

The petitioners demand that they are entitled to higher compensation for their property to be used for KSEB project in accordance with Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LAAR Act 2013). The asking price of land near the NH bypass is between `5 lakh and `12 lakh (as per the records of the sub-registrar’s office). Advocate T R S Kumar of People’s Law House said there were provisions to challenge the land acquisition practices of KSEB. “The drawing of lines for KSEB should be treated on a par with the normal land acquisition,” said Kumar. He said KSEB as a licensee under the Electricity Act of 2003 are bound to give compensation as pere the LAAR Act, 2013.

Chairman and Managing Director of KSEB N S Pillai said the board is not bound by the LAAR Act for land requirements for transmission. “KSEB only gains right of way for the transmission line. We will not acquire the land and the owners of the land are free to build houses or cultivate under the land,” said Pillai.

A revenue officer privy to land acquisitions in the district said, “The feasibility of the land and requisition for acquiring land are based on Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Electricity Act. But the compensation will be based on LAAR Act.” he said.

