By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Sheela would be given the JC Daniel Award, the state government’s highest honour for lifetime contributions in Malayalam cinema, during the 49th Kerala State Film Awards on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the film awards at Nishagandhi auditorium at 6 pm, Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said on Wednesday. In all, 44 persons, will be awarded at the event, he said.