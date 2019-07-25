Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Abandoned pomeranian connects with her new home

The pomeranian dog which was abandoned because of a bizarre reason that it was involved in an ‘illicit relationship’ with a dog in the neighbourhood, was welcomed at her new-

The pomeranian at Shameem’s house at Anayara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pomeranian dog which was abandoned because of a bizarre reason that it was involved in an ‘illicit relationship’ with a dog in the neighbourhood, was welcomed at her new-found home. Shameem Faruque who rescued the dog and took it to her house at Anayara is now busy facilitating interaction between the new guest and the four dogs she already has. 
Atlas, the male local breed is happy with the arrival of the pomeranian much to the consternation of his partner Meeshka, a female labrador. Their kids Spot and Balu are okay with the new dog. But Shameem would not let them play with the pomeranian. 

“The four dogs here are mad-hats and their favourite play is mock attack. I cannot let the pomeranian among them.” said Shameem, an activist of the People For Animals. Shameem is yet to name the pomeranian and her friends are not helping her to settle with a name. “I thought of naming her ‘Media’ after all the media attention she received. But my friends are divided over it,” said Shameem. The other suggestion is to name her ‘Cleo’, for her looks. “She is very choosy and eats as if she is figure conscious. Her previous owner mentioned that she eats biscuits, raw eggs and milk. But all she shows some interest is rice and chicken I serve for the other four.” she said. She gave a few doses of medicines to improve the dog’s appetite as per a vet’s advice.  

Shameem is getting calls from potential adopters. But she is yet to make a decision. “She is a homely dog but barks constantly. I will give her only if I am convinced that her adopter will take good care of her,” said Shameem. 

But there is one thing Shameem is determined about. She said she will not return the dog to the previous owner who abandoned the pomeranian.  The dog will be shifted to PFA shelter at Sasthamangalam if she does not get a suitable home. 

