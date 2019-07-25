Gopinathan Nair backs KPCC president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chairman of All-India Gandhi Smarak Nidhi P Gopinathan Nair said the criticism levelled by certain Congress leaders against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was ‘highly deplorable.’

Gopinathan Nair was referring to Congress leaders coming out against Mullappally for advising Alathur MP Remya Haridas against buying a car using money pooled from the public.

“Mullappally, who is the son of freedom fighter Mullappally Gopalan, has always taken a strong stance against social evils. Mahatma Gandhi had said political and social workers should always remember the tears of the poor”, he said.

“It is not befitting of Congress leaders, who claim to follow Mahatma Gandhi, to indulge in such extravaganza,” said the Gandhian.

He said unnecessarily insulting the KPCC president instead of listening to and obeying his suggestion was not good for Congress leaders.