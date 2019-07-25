Lecture to mark 20th Kargil Diwas fete today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate a commemoration lecture on Kargil operations at the University of Kerala Senate Hall on July 30. The lecture is a part of the events organised by the Southern Air Command, Akkulam to observe the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The series of events kicked off last week with a drill by Air Warrior drill team and the Air Force symphony orchestra at Shankumugham beach.

On July 26, Southern Air Command Chief Air Marshal B Suresh will lay a wreath at Army War Memorial at Pangode. A static display of IAF Aircraft is planned for the public at Technical Area of Air Force Station Shankumugham on July 30.

A victory run would also be organised around Chandra Sekharan Nair Stadium on the day.