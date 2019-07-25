Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark extension for light metro

Final decision on T’Puram, Kozhikode metro projects after considering fresh feasibility report

Published: 25th July 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A final decision on the proposed light metro project in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities will be delayed by a couple of months more.

For, a board meeting of the Kerala Rapid Transit Ltd (KRTL) chaired by the Chief Minister has decided to hold a fresh feasibility study for the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro by extending the service to Technopark in the city which will increase the length of light metro here by around 700-800 metres. 

KRTL managing director K N Satheesh told Express the board put forth the idea of extending the service to Technopark to increase the number of commuters. “It will take at least one-and-half to two months to submit the report after holding the fresh feasibility study. A decision on both light metros will be taken only after submitting the new report. For, extending the service to Technopark would lead to cost escalation,” he said. He said extending the service to Technopark would do good as it will considerably increase the number of commuters in the light metro in the capital. 

Earlier, a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Joshi was formed to review the feasibility of the mass rapid transit systems (MRTS) before clearing the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as per the revised Metro Policy-2017. 
It is required that the committee clear the feasibility report before it gets the board’s and the cabinet’s nod and is forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its approval. The committee approval is also mandatory considering the project cost as the expenditure for laying light metro along 35.12 km in the two cities will increase by `700 crore from the present `6,728 crore as per the revised DPR. 

Though the committee report was to be discussed on Wednesday. However, in the light of the extension proposed, the committee report will be considered in the next meeting after considering the extension, said KRTL officials. No change has been proposed in the alignment of the Kozhikode light metro project. As per the revised DPR, the Thiruvananthapuram stretch will cost `4,673 crore and the Kozhikode stretch `2,773 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
light metro Thiruvananthapuram Technopark
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp