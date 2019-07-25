Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UDF workers begin siege of Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram

UDF workers have blocked the main gate of the secreteriat and two other gates leaving the cantonment gate open for entry of ministers and officials.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

UDF workers begin blockade protest infront of Kerala Secreteriat. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Thursday morning began siege of the Secretariat demanding judicial inquiry into University College incidents, calling for CBI investigation on PSC malpractice, rising prices of essential commodities, unprecedented power tariff hike, unnecessary government intervention of govt in local self-government bodies and scuttling of Karunya benevolent fund.

UDF workers have blocked the main gate of the secreteriat and two other gates leaving the cantonment gate open for entry of ministers and officials. A heavy police contingent is deployed at the cantonment gate following intelligence report on the possibility of waylaying ministers.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the siege at 11 am and senior leaders of the Front including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will take part in the Secretariat blockade.

The state capital has been witnessing street fights between the police and the opposition following the stabbing incident at University college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Secretariat siege
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp