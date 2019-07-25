UDF workers begin siege of Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Thursday morning began siege of the Secretariat demanding judicial inquiry into University College incidents, calling for CBI investigation on PSC malpractice, rising prices of essential commodities, unprecedented power tariff hike, unnecessary government intervention of govt in local self-government bodies and scuttling of Karunya benevolent fund.

UDF workers have blocked the main gate of the secreteriat and two other gates leaving the cantonment gate open for entry of ministers and officials. A heavy police contingent is deployed at the cantonment gate following intelligence report on the possibility of waylaying ministers.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the siege at 11 am and senior leaders of the Front including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will take part in the Secretariat blockade.

The state capital has been witnessing street fights between the police and the opposition following the stabbing incident at University college.