‘Unused answer sheets are just plain paper’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan came up with a strange argument to justify the recovery of answer sheets from the house of the accused in the University college stabbing case.

According to him, if the answer sheets were unused, they are plain sheets of paper.

Speaking at the Raj Bhavan march of gazetted officers on Wednesday, Vijayaraghavan accused the media of trying to create an unnecessary controversy. “According to my knowledge, only when answers are written on these sheets, can these be termed answer sheets. Therefore, the unwritten ones are like blank papers,” he reasoned, adding that hence the whole issue was not a serious one at all.

Vijayaraghavan then went on to blame both the UDF and the BJP, which he alleged had teamed up with certain sections of the media to try and destroy the Left government in the state. “Those involved in the incident have already been arrested. So there’s no reason to continue with the strike,” he said.