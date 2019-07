By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet, writer and former MLA Pirappancode Murali said peace and cultural integration will prevail in the world only when writers have vision and direction.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the poet collective organised by Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Manikkal debate group at Manikkal. R Somashekharan Nair presided over the function. Poets including Murali, Pirappancode Asokan, Vibhu Pirappancode, J Vijayan, Aswathi Shaji and B Gopakumar recited their poems.