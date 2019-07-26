2-day-old baby named Chandrayaan at Ammathottil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-day-old baby, received at the hi-tech 'Ammathottil' at Thycaud by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, has been named Chandrayaan as he was received a day after the launch of space mission Chandrayaan-2.

The baby weighed 3.3 kg. Chandrayaan is the 10th child received at the electronic cradle after it was upgraded.

An alarm was sounded and the monitor recorded the weight and took a picture of the child. All Ammathottils in the state will be made hi-tech in a year, said Deepak S P, general secretary of the council. Hi-tech Ammathottils are being implemented by using the funds of MLAs George Fernandes, A Pradeep Kumar, Veena George and Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

A third Ammathottil will be set up at the SAT Hospital soon utilising the MLA's local area development fund of in the district will soon be a reality in front of SAT hospital by using the development fund of Minister for Co-Operation, Tourism and Devaswom, Kadakampally Surendran.