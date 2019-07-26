Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A work of fiction, dream and time

Short films are the best platform for aspiring filmmakers. Besides being a stage to express their creativity, short films often do convey strong thoughts and messages.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Short films are the best platform for aspiring filmmakers. Besides being a stage to express their creativity, short films often do convey strong thoughts and messages. After the short films Cappuccino and Eshal, which became instant hits on YouTube, Nithin Nandakumar is back with a new thriller titled Jewel.

According to Nithin, who works at Infosys, the short film is adapted from a famous English novel and deals with fiction, dream and time. “This is my third short film after a gap of four years and the shoot is in progress. The theme is very different from the first two short films and has a thriller mood for it.”

Minu Jacob has played the title role of ‘Jewel’ in the short film. Coming to the other prominent characters, Sarin plays the role of Zane Abraham, Jacob Chethimattom dons the role of Jacob Daniel and Mahesh Nair appears as Samuel Patrick. Other casts include Sonali Kamnani, Sowmya Dolly, Manu Madhavankutty, Anumod Sakar and Shahul Akbar, who are working in various companies at Technopark.

The short film is produced by Midhun Hari and Black Creationz. The short film is being shot at locations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi and is planned for August release. The script is written by Nithin Nandakumar, who handles the cinematography and editing as well. According to Nithin, the highlight of Jewel is the signature song composed in a classic western style by Rakesh Kesavan. The song is penned by Minu Jacob and choreographed by Tincee Hema. The dialogues have been written by Unnee Udayakumar, who is currently working in Australia.

The sound design is handled by Aashish Illickal. Aham Boutique, Thiruvananthapuram, has designed the costumes. Nithin’s short Cappuccino has over 16 lakh views on Youtube, while Eshal has over 2 lakh views.

