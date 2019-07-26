Thiruvananthapuram’s heart turns battlefield

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems there is no end in sight to the woes of public and traders in the heart of the capital city as political parties continue to turn the road in front of the Secretariat a battlefield over various issues. Though the reason for the protests is different every time, what stays common is the fact that public transport, daily commuters and traders are often at the receiving end of such protests.

The unrest caused due to the agitations by various outfits — violent protests, showdowns and lathicharges — in front of the Secretariat puts serious strain on normal life in the city. As the heart of the city and the administrative centre witness protests, violent clashes and showdown between the police and members of various outfits, Express revisits the protests that turned the streets of the capital into a battle zone and what people, including traders, feel about them.

Police blocking the pedestrians on the road

in front of the Secretariat due to a volatile

situation in the area | Vincent Pulickal

University College row

Cutting across party lines, activists – mainly students and youth wing leaders and workers – took up various forms of protests in front of the Secretariat raising a number of demands. They primarily sought a judicial inquiry into the incident in which an SFI activist was stabbed by his fellow comrades on the University College campus on July 12. As the accused figured in the Public Service Commission (PSC) list, the demand for a CBI inquiry into the functioning of the PSC recruitment was also raised.

The capital city turned into a war-zone every day in the past week with protesters and people clashing with each other. Traffic through the heart of the city remained disrupted for at least half a day as protesters and police took over the road as part of protest and to quell the protesters, respectively.

Nedumkandam custodial death

The death of Rajkumar, allegedly in the custody of Nedumkandam police, gave way to widespread protest. The issue and the recent police atrocities fuelled protesters who took to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the case. The protests disrupted normal life for a few days in the capital.

Streets suffer

So, while the state government grapples with the sudden spate in controversies, which include the custodial death, the suicide of an NRI businessman at Anthoor, the police brutality in handling students who were agitating against the move to implement the M A Khader Commission report on school education reforms, the Sabarimala row and others, had normal life in the city comes to a screeching halt for at least half a day due to protests on each and every issue.

UDF’s blockade throws city traffic out of gear

T’Puram : The UDF siege of the Secretariat, which blocked the administrative hub of the state since 5 am on Thursday, threw the city traffic out of gear. Serpentine queues of vehicles were seen in all major roads as the police blocked MG Road, the city’s main artery. Office-goers had to wait several hours to come out of the traffic block. Ramesh George, who works in a private company in the city, told Express, “On Thursday, I got stuck in the traffic on Uppulamoodu bridge for over an hour and had to take half-day leave.” At Bakery Junction-another busy intersection- police forced the vehicle commuters to show their identity cards. Even Secretariat employees were not spared.