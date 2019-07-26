Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram’s heart turns battlefield

Though the reason for the protests is different every time, what stays common is the fact that public transport, daily commuters and traders are often at the receiving end of such protests

Published: 26th July 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Harrowing scenes of commuters when violent protests in front of the Secretariat brought the capital city to a standstill

Harrowing scenes of commuters when violent protests in front of the Secretariat brought the capital city to a standstill. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems there is no end in sight to the woes of public and traders in the heart of the capital city as political parties continue to turn the road in front of the Secretariat a battlefield over various issues. Though the reason for the protests is different every time, what stays common is the fact that public transport, daily commuters and traders are often at the receiving end of such protests. 

The unrest caused due to the agitations by various outfits — violent protests, showdowns and lathicharges — in front of the Secretariat puts serious strain on normal life in the city. As the heart of the city and the administrative centre witness protests, violent clashes and showdown between the police and members of various outfits, Express revisits the protests that turned the streets of the capital into a battle zone and what people, including traders, feel about them. 

Police blocking the pedestrians on the road
in front of the Secretariat due to a volatile
situation in the area | Vincent Pulickal

University College row 

Cutting across party lines, activists – mainly students and youth wing leaders and workers – took up various forms of protests in front of the Secretariat raising a number of demands. They primarily sought a judicial inquiry into the incident in which an SFI activist was stabbed by his fellow comrades on the University College campus on July 12. As the accused figured in the Public Service Commission (PSC) list, the demand for a CBI inquiry into the functioning of the PSC recruitment was also raised.   

The capital city turned into a war-zone every day in the past week with protesters and people clashing with each other. Traffic through the heart of the city remained disrupted for at least half a day as protesters and police took over the road as part of protest and to quell the protesters, respectively.

Nedumkandam custodial death
The death of Rajkumar, allegedly in the custody of Nedumkandam police, gave way to widespread protest. The issue and the recent police atrocities fuelled protesters who took to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the case. The protests disrupted normal life for a few days in the capital. 

Streets suffer
So, while the state government grapples with the sudden spate in controversies, which include the custodial death, the suicide of an NRI businessman at Anthoor, the police brutality in handling students who were agitating against the move to implement the M A Khader Commission report on school education reforms, the Sabarimala row and others, had normal life in the city comes to a screeching halt for at least half a day due to protests on each and every issue. 

UDF’s blockade throws city traffic out of gear

T’Puram : The UDF siege of the Secretariat, which blocked the administrative hub of the state since 5 am on Thursday, threw the city traffic out of gear. Serpentine queues of vehicles were seen in all major roads as the police blocked MG Road, the city’s main artery. Office-goers had to wait several hours to come out of the traffic block. Ramesh George, who works in a private company in the city, told Express, “On Thursday, I got stuck in the traffic on Uppulamoodu bridge for over an hour and had to take half-day leave.” At Bakery Junction-another busy intersection- police forced the vehicle commuters to show their identity cards. Even Secretariat employees were not spared. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lathicharge
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp