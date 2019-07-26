Chittippara’s newfound charm

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Ponmudi has a lot to offer for travel enthusiasts. One such spectacular site that has been drawing visitors recently is Chittippara. This magnificent viewpoint came to limelight two years ago after part of a large rock broke and fell at the foothill causing panic among locals as well as garnering widespread media attention. Now, with the newfound fame, the local authorities are trying to conserve the spot with all their might.

The ideal time to visit is early morning from 4 am to 6 am. The point gives a breathtaking ariel view of the suburbs of the city. Its ideal location ensures a splendid view all through the year. However, the monsoon appends an added charm as the sunbeams play peekaboo with dense clouds.

There is a temple at the foothills of the rock. Chittippara is situated in Iruthalamoola in Tholicode, 30 kilometres from Thampanoor. The place can be reached via the Aryanad- Kattakada road as well.

While the rock is considerably flat and conducive for a trek on one side, its front is steep and dangerous. The road to Chittippara starts a few metres away from Iruthalamoola Junction. The drive is full of sharp turns which takes you through a township settlement and a rubber plantation that ends at the starting point of the trek. Trekkers will find cautionary signs at the beginning of the hike which are mostly instructions to follow as you go up. No vehicles are allowed after this point. Concerned authorities have set up basic facilities to accommodate tourists on the way up.

The earlier the climb, the better the view. There are no railings or protective barricades. Visitors have to be extremely careful as two tourists died in a mishap in the past. It is advised by locals to not go too close to the edge of the rock.

Youngsters and families alike flock to the spot on holidays and weekends. The climb is tricky, it is advisable to attempt it in a group or with a companion.

AT A GLANCE

