High-level meeting held to rehabilitate victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting was convened by Minister of Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom, Kadakampally Surendran to look into the rehabilitation and relief measures of those residing in Valiyathura, Shanghumugham, Kochuthopp and other regions affected by sea erosion.



The Minister also instructed the District Collector to take necessary steps to ensure the regular supply of rice and vegetables and supervise the camps.

The Collector, the Tahsildar and the village officer identified the persons who are ineligible in the relief camps with the help of the vicar of the church and decided to take necessary steps to remove them from the camps.

The Minister instructed the Revenue Department to appoint an officer for relief work in each camp and utilise the services of voluntary organisations to assist in the smooth running of the camp. The Disaster Relief Authority has been tasked to set up temporary shelter near Star Tourist Home to victims currently residing at St Roch's School. The rest will be relocated to the FCI Godown which functions as a relief camp.