Music is his life

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Carnatic vocalist Anantha Sai A S from Nalanchira, music is not about a livelihood or something from which he wants to earn fame. “Music is my passion, and my heart is full of joy when I sing,” says Anantha, who had recently performed at the Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragas Music Festival.Anantha began to learn Carnatic music at the tender age of five. “My father is my mentor. And he never missed a chance to take me to concerts,” says Anantha. He took his baby steps from Ramachandran and later trained under Ratnakaran Bagavathar. At present, he is learning under Perumbavoor G Raveendranath. It was his father who introduced the singer to Carnatic experts including Madurai Thirumalai Nambi Seshagopalan.

“Listening to the songs of Seshagopalan Sir gives me goosebumps. He is the one who inspired me to enter the world of music,” he adds.On April 14, 2014, he met Seshagopalan in person. “I cannot forget the day,” says Anantha. “Sir was in the city for a concert and my father took me to meet him.”

The few minutes Anantha spent with Seshagopalan inspired him to enjoy the process of learning music. “Seshagopalan Sir said my voice is apt for Carnatic music. I was able to clarify a few of my doubts during the conversation. From then on we have remained in contact over the phone and he never fails to inspire me,” he adds. Every day, the artist spends over an hour for practice. “I practice new ragas and shruti,” says Anantha.

And his family supports him whole-heartedly. “Even now, my father is my mentor,” he says.

“He accompanies me to most of my concerts. Though my parents encourage me to participate in concerts, they want me to take music as a passion rather than a profession.”

The 24-year-old, who has completed his post-graduation in taxation is preparing to apply for government jobs. “I don’t do anything for results and I believe devotion towards what we do brings fame and wealth. I do not want to be a famous musician but I’m practising my art to unleash happiness,” he says.

Singing and reading are his favourite hobbies. The artist has received various awards including the Thyagaraja Aradhanotsavam, AIR classical music competition, Sri Avittom Thirunal Grandhasala music competition and the Augustine Joseph Memorial Award.