Open drains, illegal parking at SS Kovil Road a nightmare for commuters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unfinished drainage works and uncontrolled parking at SS Kovil Road are proving to be a problem for shopkeepers and commuters. Drains have been dug up on one side of the road which is near many student coaching centres and shops. “It’s been one month since the drains were opened, and stench is unbearable. Because of this, customers often refuse to come to our shop,” said Gopalakrishnan P, a 45-year-old lottery ticket seller.

Radhakrishnan R, another shop owner said, “As many vehicles pass through this road, a lot of dust, which has been accumulated near the dug-up areas, is blown into the shop.” Some of the shopkeepers wore face masks to protect themselves from the dust. According to Gopalakrishnan, the stagnant water from the drains is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. A shopkeeper who has been in the area for more than 30 years said, “This problem will not be solved any time soon as this issue has been festering for several years.”

The road usually sees heavy traffic from 9 am till 8.30 pm. Hotel owner Suresh R said, “If any block happens near M G Road, all the vehicles are diverted onto this road causing a traffic jam.” Students, who go to the coaching institutions, also found it tough to go through the road. “The road lacks a proper parking area and travelling at night is unsafe due to the presence of pits,” said Ashiq N, a student of Al Salam Coaching centre.

Ward Councillor MV Jayalekshmi said that the corporation was planning to raise the drains, but in order to do that the Kerala State Electricity Board had to remove some electric lines which are at a lower height. "Otherwise the drainage water will get stuck causing the accumulation of garbage waste," she said.

The councillor further stated that the parking problem on the road has cropped up due to the lack of parking areas in coaching centres. “These centres should ensure that they have proper parking are so that the traffic on the road will be reduced. We also plan to open a 'pay and park' facility in the area,” she said.